Bass logged 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Herd's 141-130 win over Capital City on Friday.

After playing excellently off the bench across parts of February, Bass was added to Wisconsin's starting lineup Friday. He continued to excel, logging more than 20 points and fice rebounds despite the team using center Alize Johnson as its go-to option against Capital City.