Bass logged 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during the Herd's 116-111 loss to Lakeland on Tuesday.

For a while after the 2023 All-Star break, Bass had not been part of the Herd's starting lineup. But for an undisclosed reason, the Herd decided not to use some players they usually use, including Jontay Porter. Bass was the Herd's starting center Tuesday. Despite not being the Herd's best scorer, he still logged a great point tally while recording almost half of their 40 rebounds.