Bass totaled 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block during Friday's loss to the Blue.

Bass finished with a spectacular overall performance in 40 minutes of action, as the forward nearly tallied a triple-double by leading the team in scoring, rebounding and assists. Bass has scored at least 19 points in four straight matchups.