McCaw produced 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and two assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 win over Maine.

McCaw extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games and tied his season high with four steals. Across six appearances, the 27-year-old has averaged 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game.