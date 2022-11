McCaw notched 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 loss to Maine.

McCaw notched season highs in points and assists, while also recording at least three steals for a third consecutive game. Across five appearances with Delaware, the 27-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game.