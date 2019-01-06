Patrick McCaw: Will be waived by Cleveland
McCaw will be waived by the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Cavailers will waive McCaw prior to Monday's guarantee-deadline. There will likely be several teams interested in McCaw if he clears waivers, so he shouldn't be without a team for too long.
