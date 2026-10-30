Murphy finished with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 132-120 win over the Kings.

Murphy delivered a balanced offensive performance, contributing as both a perimeter scorer and secondary facilitator. His seven three-point attempts reinforced his importance as a floor-spacing option alongside Zion Williamson, although his shooting efficiency from deep remained inconsistent. Murphy's established scoring role and steady playing time provide a useful fantasy foundation, with additional upside when his perimeter shot is falling. The lack of consistency has been an issue so far, but the upside is there -- he has scored in double digits in three of his five appearances to date and is shooting 46.4 percent from the field.