Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't play Friday
Wright (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Boston, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Wright has been limited at practice due to a bothersome thigh issue, so it doesn't come as a shock that he'll remain on the bench for the second game of the regular season. There's also a good chance Wright is unable to take the court for Saturday's matchup versus Washington given the quick turnaround. Lorenzo Brown and Norman Powell could be in line for a slight uptick in minutes with Wright out for the time being.
