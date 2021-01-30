Watanabe scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes in Friday's loss to the Kings.

Watanabe didn't start in the absence of Norman Powell (quadriceps) and OG Anunoby (calf), but did see a season-high 24 minutes. He provided plenty of hustle stats, most notably six boards and two steals. He also shot the ball well in all areas of the floor. Watanabe is certain to return to the periphery of the Raptors' rotation once key players return, but he put together a strong effort with the extra opportunity.