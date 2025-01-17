Thompson accumulated 20 points (8-12 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 132-127 loss to Sacramento.

Thompson has been excellent since moving to a starting role due to the injury of Jabari Smith (finger), and he's been thriving regardless of the role he's asked to fill. His ability to fill the stat sheet makes him an even more valuable player across all fantasy formats, and he's an absolute diamond in category-based dynasty leagues. Thompson is averaging 15.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per game over his last 10 outings.