VanVleet finished Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Knicks with 24 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 41 minutes.

VanVleet was responsible for 12 of the Rockets' 23 assists Wednesday. It was the fourth time he's registered a double-double in January and the 15th time he's reached that mark this season. VanVleet is averaging 15.8 points on 43.1 percent shooting (including 41.1 percent from three), 3.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game in January.