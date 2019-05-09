Faried is listed as inactive due to personal reasons for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Warriors, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Faried is slated to miss Wednesday's game due to personal reason. While it's unclear what exactly Faried's dealing with, his absence won't have much of an impact on the Rockets rotations considering he's managed just five minutes of run so far in Round 2.

