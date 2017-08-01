Rockets' Ray McCallum: Heading overseas

McCallum signed a one-year with Unicaja Malaga in Spain, The EuroLeague's official website reports.

The 26-year-old spent all of last season in the D-League, and though he excelled at that level (17.6 points, 7.0 assists), it wasn't enough to land him an NBA deal heading into the season. With that, McCallum will head overseas for at least this season as a member of Unicaja Malaga.