Adams is starting Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Adams will draw his third start of the season and his first since Oct. 24 as Houston elects to shake up the starting five. He's provided a spark off the bench in his previous two appearances, snagging 24 total rebounds in 45 minutes of action. Josh Okogie will move to a bench role as a result of this lineup change.