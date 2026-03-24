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Spurs' De'Aaron Fox: Sitting out vs. Memphis
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1 min read
Fox won't play Wednesday against the Grizzlies due to low back tightness.
This will be a rare absence for Fox, who has missed only one game since Nov. 7. Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson should see more run in the backcourt in Fox's stead.
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