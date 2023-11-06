Branham notched 16 points (8-9 FG), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-116 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Branham joined the starting lineup for the first time this season with Devin Vassell (adductor) sidelined, and the 2022 first-rounder stepped up with his first double-digit scoring performance of the year. He also hauled in six rebounds, matching the third-highest mark of his career. Vassell is considered day-to-day, so it's not yet clear whether Branham's starting role will continue. However, he proved Sunday that he can perform well when given increased opportunities.