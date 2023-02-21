Umude became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Pistons expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Over the course of his 10-day deal, Umude appeared in one game, logging two minutes. Since they still have an opening on the 15-man roster, the Pistons will presumably look to re-sign Umude on another 10-day deal in advance of Thursday's game in Orlando or sign another player to a 10-day deal to fill the vacancy. If he isn't re-signed by the NBA team, Umude will likely rejoin the Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.