Stanley Umude: Waived by Spurs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Spurs waived Umude on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
San Antonio has decided to replace Umude's two-way roster spot with Emanuel Miller. Depsite being released by the parent club, Umude could still have a place with the G League's Austin Spurs going forward.
