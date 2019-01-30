The Pacers declined to sign Hicks to a second 10-day contract after his initial 10-day deal expired Tuesday, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Hicks inked his contract with the Pacers on Jan. 20 but never dressed for any contests during his four-game stint with the team. His NBA debut thus still awaits, with the 26-year-old now headed back to the Pacers' G League affiliate in Fort Wayne while he awaits his next opportunity.