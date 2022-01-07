Johnson recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 106-89 victory over Los Angeles.

Johnson was efficient en route to a season-high 24 points and his fourth 20-point game of the season. The 25-year-old is experiencing career-high marks across the board, including an excellent 44.4 clip from deep on 5.7 attempts per game. Johnson has scored double-digit points in 18 consecutive contests and may be blossoming into the fourth option in Phoenix.