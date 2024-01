Eubanks posted eight points (2-3 FG, 4-5 FT) and seven rebounds across 13 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 loss to the Grizzlies.

Although Eubanks played just 13 minutes during Sunday's matchup, he matched his second-highest rebound total of the season and made an impact on the scoreboard. He's been an inconsistent part of the rotation to begin the calendar year, averaging 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 11.3 minutes per game over his last four outings.