Holmgren finished with 31 points (11-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 136-128 victory over Washington.

It's the first time Holmgren has topped 30 points since Nov. 25, when he lit up the Sixers for 33. The 2022 second overall pick has scored in double digits in 15 straight games though while flashing his diverse skill set, averaging 19.0 points, 6.7 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 threes over that stretch, shooting 59.1 percent from the floor and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.