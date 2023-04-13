Robinson-Earl isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's Play-In Game versus the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Robinson-Earl will be replaced by Jalen Williams in the starting lineup Wednesday. Robinson-Earl should function as one of the Thunder's primary backup bigs, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes across his last 10 games coming off the bench.
