Robinson-Earl isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's Play-In Game versus the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson-Earl will be replaced by Jalen Williams in the starting lineup Wednesday. Robinson-Earl should function as one of the Thunder's primary backup bigs, averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 13.3 minutes across his last 10 games coming off the bench.