Sarr will not start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Sarr started the Thunder's regular-season finale with the team resting several of its rotation players and, as expected, will slide to the second unit Wednesday. Considering Sarr has played just nine games this season, he shouldn't be expected to touch the floor.
