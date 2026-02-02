Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable with finger sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilgeous-Alexander (finger) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic.
Gilgeous-Alexander's availability for Tuesday's contest is in question due to a sprained right index finger. The superstar guard has missed just two games this season, with his most recent absence coming Jan. 9. With Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) already ruled out, Isaiah Joe could see increased usage if Gilgeous-Alexander is unable to suit up.
