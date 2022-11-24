Russell ended with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, 12 assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 victory over the Pacers.

Russell scored nine of his 15 points in the second half and made all four of his shots as Minnesota pulled away for the win. It was his second double-double of the season with both occurring in the last five games. After making just 37.7 percent of his shot attempts over the season's first 13 contests, he's turned it around and made 58.5 percent of his tries in the last five games.