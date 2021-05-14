Towns recorded 20 points (6-18 FG, 4-6 FT, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Towns was hot from three Thursday (57.1 percent), but he only made two of his 11 attempts from inside the arc. The Nuggets elected to start JaVale McGee alongside MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic and it appeared to affect Towns' efficiency on the block. Despite his struggles from the field, the former first-overall pick still cracked 20 points, extending his streak of 20-plus points to 12. Towns also snagged a team-high 11 rebounds, securing his first double-double since May 1.