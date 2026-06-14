Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Struggles in Game 5 win

Towns provided two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 23 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 94-90 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Towns saved his worst for last, at least from a scoring perspective. He picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter, ultimately limiting him to just 23 minutes. Despite his offensive struggles, New York once again came from behind, securing another impressive road victory. The win sees New York land its first NBA title since 1973, and with it a place in history. While it was certainly a rough night for Towns, he finished the postseason with averages of 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.6 combined steals and blocks.