The Knicks want Towns to take a pay cut on a potential contract extension, per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

Towns is under team control for 2026-27 before having a player option for 2027-28. Jalen Brunson is eligible for an extension next year, so Towns may have to settle for a discount in order for New York to maintain its championship core in the future. The star big man appears to be a pretty safe second-round pick in fantasy drafts this year, having averaged at least 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and nearly one steal while shooting at least 50 percent from the floor and 82 percent from the charity stripe in back-to-back seasons for the Knicks.