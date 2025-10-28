Clingan contributed 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during Monday's 122-108 victory over the Lakers.

Clingan recorded his first double-double of the campaign and posted season-high marks in points (16), rebounds (14) and blocks (2) in just 26 minutes. Yang Hansen hasn't been involved much for Portland, and Clingan's workload is looking very safe going forward. Through four games, he's on pace for a third-round fantasy finish in nine-category formats with averages of 11.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.