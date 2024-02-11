The Blazers announced Sunday that Brogdon is dealing with right elbow tendinitis and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Brogdon had missed Portland's last three games with an illness, but he's apparently had an elbow injury resurface that will keep him out past the All-Star break. Given that Brogdon's elbow and forearm tendons played a part in the Clippers failing him in a physical last offseason that nixed a potential trade, it's a fairly concerning development that the veteran guard has been shut down due to a similar issue. Brogdon played through a partial tear in his right elbow during the Celtics' playoff run last season, but he opted to heal up from the injury without surgery. He has provided strong play for Portland this season, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists while connecting on 41.2 percent of his three-point attempts. Given that the Trail Blazers aren't in the hunt for a playoff spot, expect the team to proceed cautiously with Brogdon beyond his evaluation date, making him a drop candidate in most redraft leagues. Scoot Henderson (foot) should be the prime beneficiary of Brogdon's absence, though if Henderson is sidelined for the Trail Blazers' next game Tuesday versus the Timberwolves, 10-day signee Ashton Hagans would likely serve as the team's primary point guard.