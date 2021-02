Queen totaled six points (2-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 99-95 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Queen has averaged 17.5 minutes off the bench through two games so far in his G League career. The New Mexico State product has made two of seven field goals in each game but has missed all eight attempts from beyond the arc.