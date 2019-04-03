Tyler Cavanaugh: Records double-double
Cavanaugh collected 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), 13 rebounds and one steal in the 118-113 loss Tuesday in the opening round of the G League playoffs.
The two two-way players, Cavanaugh and Grayson Allen, were effectively Salt Lake City's only offense as the duo combined for 58 points on 20-of-32 from the field. The loss means Cavanaugh's abbreviated stint in the G League will conclude, as the Stars have been bounced from the G League playoffs.
