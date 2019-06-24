Cavanaugh intends to suit up for the Knicks during the Las Vegas Summer League, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Cavanaugh spent the entire 2018-19 campaign with the Jazz playing on a one-year, two-way contract. He appeared in just 11 games at the NBA level, averaging 0.8 points in 3.5 minutes while shooting 30 percent from the field. With Utah apparently not interested in extending him a qualifying offer for 2019-20, Cavanaugh will become a free agent July 1 and will presumably look to attract notice in Las Vegas before potentially signing overseas or with an NBA team.