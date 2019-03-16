Tyler Cavanaugh: Gets 20 points in 24 minutes
Cavanaugh collected 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in the 141-114 win Friday over the Skyforce.
Almost the entire starting unit for Salt Lake City scored at least 20 points, including Cavanaugh, which allowed for the two-way player to register just over 24 minutes of court time. In 38 games with the G League roster, Cavanaugh is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 turnovers.
