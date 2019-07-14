Tyler Cavanaugh: Headed overseas
Cavanaugh signed a contract with ALBA Berlin in Germany, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.
Cavanaugh spent the 2018-2019 season with the Jazz, where he struggled to contribute. He averaged 0.8 points in 11 contests. He'll aim to make a larger impact overseas.
