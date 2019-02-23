Cavanaugh registered 31 points (12=14 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and four assists in the 112-107 win over Lakeland.

The near perfect performance from the field is yet another indication of Cavanaugh's impressive offensive abilities. While he's managed to score more lately, he still is only averaging just under 17 points per game, which is only good for the 37th best figure in the G League at the moment. The power forward figures to make his return to Utah at some point, but he's a consistent source of production so long as he's with Salt Lake.