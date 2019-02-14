Cavanaugh destroyed Stockton on Wednesday, finishing the win with 31 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The two-way player hasn't made much of an impact with the Jazz, but he certainly did a number Wednesday, combining with the other two-way player - Naz Mitrou-Long - to score nearly half of the team's total points. Cavanaugh is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 turnovers in 28 games with Salt Lake City.

