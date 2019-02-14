Tyler Cavanaugh: Sterling performance in win
Cavanaugh destroyed Stockton on Wednesday, finishing the win with 31 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.
The two-way player hasn't made much of an impact with the Jazz, but he certainly did a number Wednesday, combining with the other two-way player - Naz Mitrou-Long - to score nearly half of the team's total points. Cavanaugh is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 turnovers in 28 games with Salt Lake City.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...