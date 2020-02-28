Tyler Cook: Leads team in scoring
Cook finished with 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League win over Northern Arizona.
It took Cook just two games to pace his new team in scoring. He worked efficiently, hitting nine of 13 attempts from the field over 19 minutes. On the season, Cook is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
