Iguodala (neck) is available for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Nuggets, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Iguodala was forced to miss Game 2 with neck spasms after only playing 13 minutes in Game 1. The veteran finished Game 1 with four assists, two rebounds and one block. Expect Iguodala to see minutes off the bench in relief of Andrew Wiggins.