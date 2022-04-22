Iguodala (neck) is available for Thursday's Game 3 contest against the Nuggets, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Iguodala was forced to miss Game 2 with neck spasms after only playing 13 minutes in Game 1. The veteran finished Game 1 with four assists, two rebounds and one block. Expect Iguodala to see minutes off the bench in relief of Andrew Wiggins.
More News
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Probable for Game 3•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Officially out•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Likely out Monday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available Saturday, resting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Playing Saturday, resting Sunday•
-
Warriors' Andre Iguodala: Available out of nowhere•