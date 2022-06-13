Iguodala (knee) is available for Monday's Game 5 against the Celtics and will have no minute restrictions, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The veteran forward came into Monday questionable with a knee injury but is good to go for Game 5. Iguodala was available for the Warriors' Game 4 win, but the 36-year-old failed to see the court. Iguodala has played just 14 total minutes through the first four games of the Finals and is not someone to target in fantasy formats.