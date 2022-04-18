Iguodala has been added to the injury report and is listed as doubtful for Monday's Game 1 against the Nuggets due to neck spasms.

Iguodala played 13 minutes in Game 1 and was not listed on any injury reports over the last two days, so it's unclear when this neck issue first popped up. Regardless, the veteran is on track to miss Game 2, which could mean a few more minutes for the likes of Otto Porter, Nemanja Bjelica, Gary Payton and/or Andrew Wiggins.