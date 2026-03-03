Santos is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Santos had started each of the past 10 games, but the Warriors will opt to open with a frontcourt of Draymond Green and Al Horford on Monday. In 35 appearances off the bench this season, Santos is averaging 4.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.7 minutes per contest.