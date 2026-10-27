Santos ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 134-114 victory over Denver.

Santos made the most of his opportunities offensively, missing just one field-goal attempt while finishing without a turnover. The forward remained in Golden State's starting lineup and provided a solid complementary scoring option alongside Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg. Although Santos has demonstrated the ability to contribute efficiently, his relatively modest usage limits his fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.

Add CBS Sports on Google