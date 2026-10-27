Santos ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 134-114 victory over Denver.

Santos made the most of his opportunities offensively, missing just one field-goal attempt while finishing without a turnover. The forward remained in Golden State's starting lineup and provided a solid complementary scoring option alongside Stephen Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg. Although Santos has demonstrated the ability to contribute efficiently, his relatively modest usage limits his fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.