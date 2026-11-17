Santos supplied 12 points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in Monday's 115-94 loss to New Orleans.

Santos generated most of his scoring at the free-throw line, making seven of eight attempts despite connecting on just two field goals. His seven rebounds were also encouraging considering his limited playing time, but the 18-minute workload makes it difficult to expect consistent production. Even with Stephen Curry (oblique) unavailable, Golden State has several players competing for reserve minutes, and Santos will likely need a more substantial role before becoming a reliable fantasy contributor.