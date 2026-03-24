Santos is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Moses Moody (wrist) returning from a 10-game absence, Santos will slide to the bench after averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes over that span. In 36 games as a reserve this season, Santos is averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest.