Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable for Monday

Casspi (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Casspi has missed the last two games with a sore lower back, but has made enough progress in his recovery to be upgraded to probable. Look for him to rejoin the lineup Monday, likely coming off the bench and seeing minutes in upper-teens or low-20s. Look for a final word on his availability following the team's morning shootaround and his return would mean a few less minutes for guys like Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala.