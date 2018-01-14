Warriors' Omri Casspi: Probable for Monday
Casspi (back) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Casspi has missed the last two games with a sore lower back, but has made enough progress in his recovery to be upgraded to probable. Look for him to rejoin the lineup Monday, likely coming off the bench and seeing minutes in upper-teens or low-20s. Look for a final word on his availability following the team's morning shootaround and his return would mean a few less minutes for guys like Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala.
More News
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...