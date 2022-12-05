Wright (hamstring) remains without a clear timetable but is hoping to progress to 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 work soon, Meghan McPeak of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Speaking after Sunday's loss to the Lakers, coach Wes Unseld Jr. noted that Wright is still weeks away from a return but is beginning to move in the right direction. The plan is for Wright to travel with the team on its upcoming Western Conference road swing, which begins next Wednesday (Dec. 14) at Denver and continues through Dec. 23. It's possible Wright could return at some point during that trip, but either way it's a positive indication that he'll join the team on the road.