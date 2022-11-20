Dotson agreed Sunday with the Wizards on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

He'll join Jordan Goodwin (knee) as one of the two two-way players on the Washington roster, after the Wizards waived wing Jordan Schakel to clear a spot for Dotson. The Wizards already have some familiarity with Dotson, who attended training camp with the club before being cut in October and then landing with the organization's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He'll likely continue to see most of his playing time in the G League this season, though in the short term, Dotson could provide some healthy depth at point guard with both Goodwin and starter Monte Morris (ankle) listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hornets.