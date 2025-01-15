Brogdon (foot) will not play Thursday against Phoenix.
Thursday will mark Brogdon's sixth consecutive absence due to his foot injury, and a timetable for his return has yet to be established. Jared Butler will likely continue to receive extended playing time backing up Jordan Poole.
More News
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Monday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out against Chicago•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Won't play against Houston•
-
Wizards' Malcolm Brogdon: Exits game Sunday with foot pain•